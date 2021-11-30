Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson, Elle Fanning and all at the LACMA Art + Film gala

All the brightest representatives of modern Hollywood gathered in the walls of the Museum of Modern Art in Los Angeles last Saturday, November 6, and many came in pairs (we will publish a selection of the best of them a little later). The organizer of the 10th anniversary gala evening LACMA Art + Film and his patron Leonardo DiCaprio also came to the evening with his beloved, model Camila Morrone, but, according to tradition, he did not go on the track with her. The photographers managed to catch him already in the hall at the table.

The star turnout of this event is second only to, perhaps, the last Met Gala ball, one of the most numerous social events of this year. Walked on the red carpet: Hayley Bieber, Eva Longoria, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Diane Keaton, Salma Hayek, Elle Fanning, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Sienna Miller, Sookie Waterhouse and many a lot others. Since the fashion house Gucci became the fashion sponsor of the event this time (as well as several years before), many guests chose the outfits of this particular brand.

The goal of LACMA Art + Film, which has been running since 2011, is to celebrate the achievements of figures in the music, fashion and film industries, as well as contemporary art. This time they honored director Steven Spielberg, who came to dinner with his wife Kate Capshaw, and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wylie. In addition to Oscar winner DiCaprio, Eva Chow became the patron of the gala evening.

