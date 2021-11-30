Salma Hayek showed a wet photo in a swimsuit and drove the Internet crazy

Popular Hollywood actress Salma Hayek appeared wet in the photo, the star was showered with compliments.

Mexican-American actress and producer Salma Hayek regularly pleases subscribers with spicy content, Dialog.UA reports. This time, the film star posted a wet photo in a swimsuit on her Instagram page. During the rest, 54-year-old Salma posed under the flowing water.

The actress supplemented the publication with a line from Lady Gaga’s song Rain On Me.

The appetizing forms of the celebrity in a tight burgundy swimsuit made her fans delighted. Followers literally bombarded Hayek with pleasant comments. Netizens note that the actress looks much younger than her age and remains the sex symbol of the film industry.

“Salma is just a goddess, a seductive beauty in any form”, – writes a fan.

“She has perfect features, this woman is as beautiful as she was 10 years ago,” – added another.

“Salma bathes in the fountain of youth) How else to explain her luxurious appearance and youthful face?” – added the subscriber.

Reference:

Salma Hayek is a Mexican-born Hollywood actress, producer and director. She is widely known for her roles in the films “Frida”, “Desperate”, “Bandits”.

Author: Alena Doroshenko