Salma Hayek surprised fans with an intimate picture with her husband

For twelve years now, Salma Hayek has been giving her love to the French businessman François-Henri Pinault. Despite the condemnation of ill-wishers, the couple were able to build harmonious relationships and are raising their beautiful daughter Valentina. Yesterday she decided to remind fans of her beloved man and shared a gentle selfie against the backdrop of the ocean. The actress appeared before the audience without makeup, because while on vacation, you can afford to be more natural. But Pino put on classic glasses with a straight bow and, apparently, wanted to hide from the warm rays of the sun. Looking at the picture, it becomes clear that the lovers are insanely happy, but the screen star expressed her feelings a little differently.

“I’m so proud of my husband François-Henri Pinault. Last week, Kering announced that they have completely ditched fur, ”she wrote in the post description.

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

The star decided to support the other half in an important and responsible act for the entire fashion industry. Today, he owns leading luxury brands and companies such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen. But not all fans were happy with the news, and customers are worried about whether this rule applies to genuine leather products. At the same time, the other half is happy about the changes in the politics of major media moguls.

By the way, the rejection of animal fur was not the only joyful moment in recent days. On 21 September, Salma celebrated the fourteenth birthday of her only daughter. She posted a touching photo, and the pink-scarlet rays of the sunset flickered in the background.

“My precious girl, you are everything to me. I bless the day when you entered my life to shine your radiant light. Happy Birthday Valentine! Thank you that YOU are YOU, ”wrote the happy mother.

