Scientists have named the real cause of loss of smell in coronavirus

An international group of scientists from Belgium and the United States has found out why people infected with coronavirus lose their sense of smell. This is stated in an article in the magazine Cell…

The researchers examined samples of the olfactory nasal mucosa from patients who died from coronavirus infection. They also took tissue samples from people who died for other reasons who were not infected with the coronavirus. Mucosal tissues and samples of the olfactory bulb were obtained with an endoscope within 60-90 minutes after death.

According to the results obtained, SARS-CoV-2 infects the sustantacular cells in the olfactory epithelium of patients with coronavirus infection and actively replicates in these cells.

However, viral RNA could not be detected in sensory neurons and neurons of the olfactory bulb. Scientists believe that the reason for the temporary lack of smell in COVID-19 is the infection of supporting cells, that is, the virus acts on neurons indirectly.

