Selena Gomez named Person of the Year

Edition People summed up the results of the year and named the outstanding personalities who were awarded the title of “Person of the Year”. Among them is Selena Gomez. Representatives of the American magazine noted not only her success in music (which is worth only the album Rare, which was released in 2020), but also her civic position. In particular, the editors of the publication stressed the importance of the fact that Selena participated in protests against police brutality against black people and actively urged to vote in the presidential elections. The singer has supported the Black Lives Matter movement and its representatives, transferring her account to the use of Black Lives Matter activist Alicia Garza, as well as Raquel Willis, who supports transgender people.

In addition, the girl actively shared her psychological problems on the Web and talked about the depression she had experienced. Another important stage in Gomez’s life was the launch of his own line of cosmetics, Rare Beauty. The celebrity started thinking about creating it after she was criticized for her appearance on social media.

“It seems to me that the launch of Rare Beauty was not possible three or four years ago. Only now I understand what it is like to be on the other side, to compare myself with someone and try to look one way or another in order to fit into society. To be fair, I must say that I understand a thousand percent of the problems of my clients. It’s not easy for all of us, and I want people to just know that they are not alone in their problems, ”explained Gomez.