seven finalists named :: Autonews

The organizers of the European competition “Car of the Year 2022” have published a shortlist of finalists for the competition. Seven new models claim victory, six of which have all-electric powertrains.

The only finalist, which continues to be equipped with traditional internal combustion engines, was the compact hatchback Peugeot 308, presented this summer. This model does not yet have a fully electric version, but there are two hybrid versions at once.

As for other cars, the short list includes electric crossovers Ford Mustang Mach E, Skoda Enyaq iV, as well as models Cupra Born, Renault Megane E-Tech, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Winners will be announced in February next year.