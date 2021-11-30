Several generals of the Russian Guard, according to the Kommersant newspaper, are accused of particularly large fraud

The main military prosecutor’s office, according to the Kommersant newspaper, sent materials to the Investigative Committee to initiate criminal proceedings against several high-ranking officers of the Russian Guard.

We are talking about four generals and three colonels. As it became known to Kommersant, they were allegedly involved in the theft of almost 200 million rubles. Such data appeared as a result of an internal audit of the department. Suspicions were caused by the electronic system “Real Estate”, which was supposed to work in 2016. The program was created to combine all the real estate property of the department into a register, but by the time of the reform, as a result of which the Ministry of Internal Affairs became part of the Russian Guard, it had not been launched. At the same time, the allocated budget money was fully utilized.

Major General Andrei Kozlov, who had previously been brought to administrative responsibility for violating the law when concluding a state contract, fell under suspicion of a particularly large fraud. Also, claims of possible abuse of office appeared to the former head of the Rosgvardia communications department, Lieutenant General Alexei Belyakov, his deputy Major General Alexander Vyrodov and the head of the Rosgvardia construction department, Lieutenant General Valery Duginov. Lieutenant-General Sergei Mileiko, who oversaw the logistics issues, is also suspected. According to Kommersant, all of them are now actually not working in the department.

Alexander Khinshtein, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications, confirmed to Kommersant that a few years ago the Rosgvardia planned to conduct a similar check due to doubts about the fulfillment of contracts.