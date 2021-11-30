“Sexiest man of 2021” admits he would give the title to Keanu Reeves

And actor Paul Rudd himself would have voted for the star of The Matrix.

Recently, the publication People announced the sexiest man alive in 2021, and it turned out to be an actor 52-year-old Paul Rudd (“Forty-year-old virgin”, “A little pregnant”, “Ant-Man”).

The movie star has just unveiled his new film, Ghostbusters: The Descendants. At the premiere of the film in New York, journalists approached him and asked if his wife would vote for her husband as the sexiest man.

“No. She would have voted for Keanu Reeves … – Paul calmly replied to Extra. “Come on, this is Keanu, I would have voted for him myself.”

Noble knight: Keanu Reeves helped a woman push her dirty car out of the roadThe lady’s car stalled in the middle of Beverly Hills, but none of the locals came to her aid. Except for the “Matrix” star.

Keanu Reeves is, of course, a strong contender. But Rudd also has strengths. Actress Jennifer Aniston, for example, believes that he “never gets old.” Recall that they starred together in the 1998 rom-com “The Object of My Admiration”. We have to admit that Paul really doesn’t look like his 52.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.