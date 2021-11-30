she did not pass the physical. The actress will be replaced by Emilia Clarke (rumor)

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
48

Since the scandalous divorce and lawsuits against Johnny Depp, there have been many rumors around Amber Heard. Fans have already been fired from the DC universe and reinstated for the role of Mera in Aquaman 2, but officially Warner Bros. remains silent. The very same Heard stated that she is very “looking forward to the start of filming” of the sequel. Now an insider has appeared on the network that the actress was fired.

According to the Australian portal Sausage Roll, WB still found a way to fire Heard. The filming of the sequel will have to start just in Australia, and, according to rumors, the state of Amber Heard did not suit the studio.