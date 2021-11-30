she did not pass the physical. The actress will be replaced by Emilia Clarke (rumor)

Since the scandalous divorce and lawsuits against Johnny Depp, there have been many rumors around Amber Heard. Fans have already been fired from the DC universe and reinstated for the role of Mera in Aquaman 2, but officially Warner Bros. remains silent. The very same Heard stated that she is very “looking forward to the start of filming” of the sequel. Now an insider has appeared on the network that the actress was fired.

According to the Australian portal Sausage Roll, WB still found a way to fire Heard. The filming of the sequel will have to start just in Australia, and, according to rumors, the state of Amber Heard did not suit the studio.

Amber Heard did not pass the physical. She gained weight and is now not in her best condition. There is a clause in her contract that obliges her to keep fit, and she violated it.

Earlier it was reported that the WB could not fire Heard because of the trials with Dapp. Her contract could only be nullified if the actress committed a felony in the United States.

In the meantime, rumors continue to gain traction on the Internet that the actress will be replaced by Emilia Clarke, as Game of Thrones fans have long wanted. Several portals support this information that Warner Bros. is really in tight negotiations with Clarke in order to reunite her with Jason Momoa on screen.

Filming for Aquaman 2 is scheduled for 2021.