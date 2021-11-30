Shiba Inu Soars Thanks To Kraken Listing By Investing.com

© Reuters



Inversting.com – The cryptocurrency has started to rally since Monday, peaking at $ 0.00004968 on Tuesday morning, up nearly 30% in the past 12 hours, making it the top performing cryptocurrency in the top 20.

SHIB’s growth has allowed it to overtake another effective currency – Avalanche – in the ranking of the best cryptocurrencies, and now Shiba Inu is ranked 11th on the list.

What contributed to this rise of Shiba Inu? This is partly due to the general growth of cryptocurrencies since Sunday, but mainly due to the announcement of its listing on the Kraken crypto exchange.

As a reminder, Kraken is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, which announced on its blog and Twitter (NYSE: NYSE 🙂 that it will host Shiba Inu starting Tuesday.

Less than a month ago, she refused to add SHIB to her platform, despite a promise from Brian Hoffman, one of her top managers, who promised to add SHIB to the list if one of the posts on Twitter got enough votes in favor of it, which soon happened.

Faced with ensuing outrage over its refusal to add this currency, Kraken eventually succumbed to the demands of its own community and the Shiba Inu fan community.

The SHIB community reached a symbolic milestone on November 25, Thanksgiving in the United States, with over 1 million unique wallet addresses, according to Etherscan.

Forced to yield to this pressure, Kraken announced that Shiba Inu will trade against the US dollar and, with a minimum of SHIB 50,000, but investors will not be able to trade on margin (leveraged).

Judging by the movement of the currency on the chart, we will notice that Shiba Inu recently received strong support around $ 0.00003600 – this will be its first key support. In terms of growth, it will face the psychological threshold of $ 0.00005000, which can act as a resistance level.



