Shiba Inu token has risen in price by 20% after listing on the Kraken crypto exchange :: RBC.Crypto

The value of the Shiba Inu token has grown by 22% over the past day, to current levels of about $ 0.00004760, according to CoinGecko. The altcoin price began to rise after the Kraken crypto exchange announced the listing of the coin on November 29. Deposits at Shiba Inu are already open, trading starts today.

Altcoin will be traded in pairs with the US dollar and the euro. Shiba Inu will initially be unavailable for margin trading and futures.

Also on November 27, online retailer Newegg, which is listed on the Nasdaq, announced that it would soon add the option to pay with the Shiba Inu token. No other details have been reported at the moment.

Two weeks ago, November 15, Kraken crypto exchange product manager Brian Hoffman wrote on Twitter, looking forward to the coming week, and posted a picture of a Shiba Inu dog typing on a laptop. Users suggested that this may indicate an imminent listing of the altcoin on the trading floor. However, Hoffman’s post was later deleted, and the company did not comment on the incident.

