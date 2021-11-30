Singer Rihanna became a national heroine of Barbados

“We, the people, must imbue the Republic of Barbados with spirit and essence. Should shape its future, “- quotes Reuters as the first president of the island, Sandra Mason. Prince Charles was present at the inauguration ceremony, he conveyed “warmest wishes” from Queen Elizabeth II and noted that the inhabitants of the island were faithful to their path even “in the darkest days of the terrible period of slavery that forever tarnished the history of Great Britain.”

Immediately after the “birth of the republic” was announced, the authorities made Rihanna a national heroine. The singer was born in 1988 in Barbados and moved to the United States at the age of 16. “On behalf of a nation and a proud people, we declare you the national heroine of Barbados, our ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Continue to shine like a diamond and be the pride of your country, ”said Prime Minister Mia Mottley, hinting at the song Diamonds, one of the singer’s most popular songs.

Barbados has been ruled by the British crown since the 17th century. Colonists occupied the island in 1627 and established sugarcane plantations there – they became the basis of its economy. Slave labor was used on the plantations: people were brought mainly from West Africa. In the British colonies, slavery was abolished only in 1834. Barbados became fully independent in 1996. Now with a population of almost 300,000, it is one of the largest and most populous islands in the Caribbean. In September 2020, Barbados decided to abandon its subordination to Elizabeth II and become a republic.