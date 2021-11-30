Skoda introduced the updated crossover Karoq :: Autonews

Skoda has unveiled the updated Karoq crossover. The novelty will appear on the Russian market next year. Car prices will be announced later.
As part of the planned restyling, the model, which has been produced since 2017, received a modified front end of the body with a modernized hexagonal grille and tapered LED headlights of a more complex shape (matrix optics are optionally available).
Also, the car has an enlarged spoiler and modernized lights with a modified internal pattern, as well as new rims with a diameter of 17 to 19 inches. The drag coefficient is 0.30.
Inside the car, they installed a digital dashboard, an advanced multimedia system, and a touchscreen display with a diagonal of 6.5 to 8 inches. Also, the crossover was equipped with wireless charging, advanced navigation and a Canton audio system with 10 speakers. The boot volume remains the same: up to 500 liters with the seats unfolded and 1,609 liters with the seats folded.
The restyled Karoq received 9 airbags, a rear-view camera, a parking assistant, an assistance system when driving with a trailer, a lane keep function, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking systems and blind spot monitoring. Customers are also offered the optional Eco package, which includes plant-based and recycled interior trims.
The technical component of the Skoda Karoq has not undergone changes. Skoda Karoq has been on sale in Russia since the beginning of 2020. The production of cars has been launched at the GAZ Group plant in Nizhny Novgorod.
The crossover in our market is offered with a gasoline 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine with a capacity of 110 horsepower. In addition, the car is available with a 1.4-liter 150-horsepower supercharged “four”, which can work in tandem with an 8-speed “automatic” and front-wheel drive or with a 7-speed “robot” and all-wheel drive.