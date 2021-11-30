Skoda introduced the updated crossover Karoq :: Autonews

Skoda has unveiled the updated Karoq crossover. The novelty will appear on the Russian market next year. Car prices will be announced later.

As part of the planned restyling, the model, which has been produced since 2017, received a modified front end of the body with a modernized hexagonal grille and tapered LED headlights of a more complex shape (matrix optics are optionally available).

Also, the car has an enlarged spoiler and modernized lights with a modified internal pattern, as well as new rims with a diameter of 17 to 19 inches. The drag coefficient is 0.30.