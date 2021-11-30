Spielberg of the highest level. Critics appreciated the “West Side Story” :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The remake of the Broadway musical “West Side Story” received the first rave reviews – critics consider Steven Spielberg’s picture an Oscar nominee

Steven Spielberg’s new film, a modern adaptation of the 1961 musical of the same name, West Side Story, premiered on November 29 in New York. In less than a day, the film received a large number of rave reviews from critics and viewers, according to Variety.

“Bold and exciting. The best thing about the film is the reimagining of classic numbers like America and Somewhere. The cast is great, with the exception of Ansel Elgort. The film may well become an Oscar contender, ”writes Variety editor-in-chief Brent Lang.

“Phenomenal. Steven Spielberg has talked about making a musical for almost his entire career, and it was worth the wait. This is Spielberg of the highest caliber, ”notes Rotten Tomatoes critic Chris Evangelista.

“TRIUMPH! The film is beautiful and superbly shot – a real love letter to New York with a terrific cast. Spielberg has succeeded in reimagining this classic story for a new generation, ”says American critic and journalist Eric Davis.

“Incredible. Spielberg has created an impressive award-winning movie and surpassed the classic version of the film. Rachel Zegler nominates for Best Debut Performance of the Year. LIKED IT VERY MUCH! ” – Writes director and producer Diego Andaluz.

“West Side Story” was the first full-length musical Steven Spielberg. The director has remained faithful to the original plot, in which a romance flares up between the main characters Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), who are in rival street gangs. The remake was written by American screenwriter Tony Kushner (Angels in America).

The film will premiere in Russia on December 9th.