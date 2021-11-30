Squid Game Success, Kristen Stewart Awards & Best Appearances: How the Gotham Awards went

Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson

There are only a few months left before the Oscars, and the rivalry between potential film academics favorites is in full swing. Points are scored at film awards, and yesterday the best of the best were selected at the 31st Annual Gotham Awards.

The event was attended by many Hollywood stars: Kristen Stewart, Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Peter Dinklage, Helen Hunt, Nicolas Cage (with his new wife Rico Shibata), Julianne Moore and other celebrities appeared on the red carpet.



Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson



Dakota Johnson



Julianne Moore



Kristen Stewart



Kristen Stewart





Rico Shibata and Nicolas Cage

Congratulations that evening were received by actress Maggie Gyllenhaal: her directorial debut “The Lost Daughter”, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival (where the film took the prize for Best Screenplay), won four awards at once – for Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay (Maggie Gyllenhaal ), Best Actress (Olivia Colman). Kristen Stewart also received an honorary award for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer.

In terms of TV series, the main awards were shared between the most talked about TV series of the year “The Squid Game” (in the category of TV series with episodes over 40 minutes) and “Reservation Dogs” (in the category of TV shows with episodes less than 40 minutes).



Helen Hunt



Jennifer Coolidge



Tessa Thompson



Thandie Newton



Ruth Negga



Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal



Peter Dinklage and Ethan Hawke



Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal



Kristen Stewart



Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson



Dakota Johnson

