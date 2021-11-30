Star scent: Rihanna presented a new perfume that smells like her

Пополнение в линейке дизайнерского бренда барбадоской исполнительницы Fenty Beauty.

Starting next week, all of Rihanna’s fans will have the opportunity to smell as sexy as the singer herself.

The 33-year-old continues to expand her beauty empire, announcing on Monday that her first Fenty perfume will be available for purchase starting August 10. In the weeks leading up to the announcement, Rihanna persistently teased her followers with the novelty.

The spicy and sweet scent is inspired by places that the bad girl, as Rihanna calls herself on Instagram, has been throughout her life, from her hometown in Bridgetown, Barbados to Paris and New York.

The fragrance can be purchased for $ 120 exclusively on the website fentybeauty.com…

“This is what I love the most. These are experiences, memories, memories embodied in the scent. Once you hear this perfume, you will never be able to forget it. ”

Rihanna’s fans know that the girl prefers to use the scent Love, Don’t Be Shy the Kilian brand for $ 240. However, the star herself created an individual scent, which features notes of sensual magnolia, musk, mandarin and blueberry with hints of patchouli absolute, geranium and Bulgarian rose.

Read also: The Sicilian Mystery: Dolce & Gabbana FW 2021/22 Advertising Campaign

As for the vial filled with amber liquid, Rihanna admits that she wanted to create a rich shade that would suit all genders.

“Brown is my favorite color. Brown is who I am. Brown is my origin. If I’m going to create a fragrance that presents me, then even the language of the bottle should be appropriate. So I wanted something brown, but also transparent, so that you could see the liquid of the scent you are about to get to know. “

Rihanna collaborated with LVMH perfumer Jacques Cavalier Belletrude to create a scent in France. The perfumer, who called Rihanna “genius”, admitted that working with her was “the best adventure” of his career.

“I expected to see a star, but I met a woman. I put Rihanna in a bottle. This was my goal. It was absolutely clear to me that a perfume should be sensual. When you see her, when you meet her, you are automatically impressed. “

With the formation of the Fenty brand, Rihanna has made it her mission to create products that promote inclusiveness. Her cosmetics brand offers 50 different foundation shades for a wide range of skin tones, and her billion-dollar Savage X Fenty lingerie line sells sizing products for both women and men.

Rumor has it that the superstar’s next beauty innovation will be Fenty Hair.