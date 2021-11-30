Stars at the Gotham Awards: Kristen Stewart at August Getty and Julianne Moore at Saint Laurent

Evgeniya VASILIEVA
Photo: Getty Images
The 2021 Gotham Awards took place in New York. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut directorial work, The Lost Daughter, was recognized as Best Film. The film also won the nominations: Best Directorial Debut and Best Screenplay, and the leading actress Olivia Colman was named Best Actress.
In the Best International Picture category, the winner was the Japanese film Get Behind the Wheel of My Car. The South Korean hit “Squid Game” was recognized as the main series of the year.
Dakota Johnson at Schiaparelli. Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Page at Rodarte. Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart at August Getty. Photo: Getty Images
Julianne Moore at Saint Laurent. Photo: Getty Images
Rooney Mara at Alexander McQueen. Photo: Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal at Rodarte. Photo: Getty Images
Nicolas Cage with his wife Rico Shibata. Photo: Getty Images
