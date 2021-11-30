SuperJet flying to Mineralnye Vody lands in Volgograd due to engine failure – RBK

The liner flew from Nizhnevartovsk to Mineralnye Vody. There were 75 passengers on the plane, they will go to their destination on a backup board

A passenger plane of Azimut Airlines, en route from Nizhnevartovsk to Mineralnye Vody, made an emergency landing in Volgograd on Tuesday. This was reported to RBC by the press secretary of the company Victoria Morozova.

“The plane of the Azimut airline, performing flight <...> Nizhnevartovsk – Mineralnye Vody on November 30, 2021, for a technical reason, made an emergency landing at the Volgograd International Airport. The landing was successfully completed at 7:53 am, ”Morozova said.

Interfax, citing a source, said that it was a Superjet 100 airliner. According to the agency, the plane’s right engine failed. This was also told by the interlocutor of TASS in the aviation services.

The press service of the RBC airport said that there were 75 passengers on board. They were moved to the terminal building, where they will await a backup aircraft from Rostov-on-Don.