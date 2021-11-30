https://ria.ru/20211130/nato-1761491756.html

Sweden will not join NATO, new prime minister said

ZURICH, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Sweden has no plans to join the North Atlantic Alliance, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said while presenting the new government’s policy. “Not participating in military alliances serves our country well and contributes to stability and security in Northern Europe. Sweden will not apply for NATO membership. will not take a passive position if another Scandinavian country or EU member state is hit by a natural disaster or attack, and we expect these countries to act in the same way if Sweden is involved, “Andersson said in a statement posted on the website The Prime Minister also said that Sweden will strengthen its defense cooperation with Finland and other Nordic neighbors within the EU, with the United States of America and in partnership with NATO. forces in Falun, Sollefteå / Östersund, Arvidsjaur, Kristinehamn, Gothenburg and Upps ale. Andersson said an updated national security strategy for Sweden is also being developed.

