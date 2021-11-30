Sweets manufacturer Mozart files for bankruptcy due to COVID – RBC

The manufacturer of the famous Austrian sweets is preparing for bankruptcy due to the coronavirus crisis: pastry shops are closed, mass holidays are canceled, the flow of tourists has dropped to almost zero

Photo: Herwig Prammer / Reuters



The Austrian company Salzburg Schokolade, one of the famous Mirabell Mozartkugeln marzipan sweets, has filed for bankruptcy. This was reported by the APA agency.

The main reason for the crisis state of the company was a pandemic: because of the lockdown, confectioneries were forced to close. At the same time, the demand for sweets, which were a popular souvenir from Austria, fell due to a sharp decline in tourist flows and the number of public events. In addition, the manufacturer faced rapid increases in raw material, electricity and logistics prices. The company’s debts reached € 27.3 million, exceeding the value of all assets.

The company began to incur serious losses in the first waves of the pandemic, in 2020, and this year it was able to compensate for the losses only partially.

Due to financial problems, Salzburg Schokolade was unable to pay its employees salaries in November, and they will not be paid any bonuses for Christmas.