Tesla to start production of electric vehicles at Berlin factory in December

Tesla will begin production of electric vehicles at its German factory in December this year. Bloombergreferring to the German resource Automobilwoche… By the end of the first half of 2022, the company plans to produce 30,000 vehicles at this plant.

Initially, production at the German factory was supposed to start in June this year. However, the start was delayed due to the fact that the company was not able to receive all the necessary documents from the regulators in charge of local environmental issues in time. As the German edition writes, it is assumed that the company will receive all the necessary permits within the next few days.

The source also reports that five pre-production models of Model Y electric vehicles have already been produced at the Gigafactory near Berlin. Tesla plans to reach production of 1,000 vehicles per week in January, and then gradually increase production volumes.

In addition to a gigafactory for the production of electric vehicles, Tesla is going to build a plant in Germany where batteries for the brand’s cars will be produced. It will be located in Glenheide near Berlin.