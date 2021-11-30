The British airline reported on negotiations on the export of Russians from South Africa – RBK

Vorobyov also added that the timing of the export flight program rests on when the money will be collected from passengers.

RBC sent a request to the Russian Embassy in South Africa and to the Chapman Freeborn airline.

The day before, the Russian Consulate General in Cape Town announced that the export flight from South Africa for the Russians is scheduled for Friday, December 3. It will follow the Cape Town – Addis Ababa – Moscow route. The flight will be operated on a commercial basis, and the ticket price will be formed depending on the number of passengers.

A day earlier, Russian tourists talked about problems with departure due to the closure of flights between South Africa and Russia. Russia took such a measure because of the threat of the spread of a new omicron strain. Since November 28, it has restricted entry from nine African countries (South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Tanzania and Eswatini) and Hong Kong. Russians arriving from there will undergo express testing after returning to Russia.

The World Health Organization has warned that the omicron strain could have a serious impact on the course of the pandemic, as it has an “unprecedented” number of mutations in the spike protein. According to preliminary data, this strain may be more infectious than previous ones, and it is not yet clear how effective existing vaccines will be against it.