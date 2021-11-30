The Central Bank proposes not to extend the preferential mortgage: how this will affect the Kaliningrad real estate market

The Chairman of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina proposed not to extend the preferential mortgage on new buildings. This program is called one of the factors in the rise in real estate prices. Kaliningrad realtors told Klops how a possible change in the “rules of the game” will affect the real estate market.

What do the Central Bank say?

“We propose not to renew the preferential mortgage that replaced 6.5%. We also have other preferential programs – more targeted, they work, they are just aimed at supporting mortgages among those groups of the population where, in our opinion, it is necessary, “RIA Novosti quotes Nabiullina.

According to the head of the Central Bank, the extension of the mortgage can support a high rise in housing prices.

Realtors’ opinion

Completion of the preferential mortgage program for new buildings at a rate of up to 7% per annum may lead to a decrease in the cost of apartments by at least 20%. This opinion was expressed by the general director of the real estate agency “Avenue-Realt” Marat Subkhangulov.

If the program is not extended, then, of course, the demand for housing will fall.

According to the expert, prices for new buildings will decline regardless of the decision on preferential mortgages.

“The cost of housing is already at its peak. I think it will start to decline in six months. Only developers keep the price of real estate. As soon as developers reduce prices for the “primary”, the secondary housing market will also fall in price in a chain reaction, ”says Subkhangulov.

The director of the private property real estate agency Christina Batrushevich has a polarizing opinion. The expert is sure that if the preferential program is not extended, then the value of real estate will continue to grow.

This measure – the abolition of preferential mortgages – will not be enough to stop the rise in prices.

If a decision is made in conjunction with some other measures, then this will affect the decline in the value of real estate, ”said Batrushevich.

By additional measures, the realtor means the proposal of Governor Anton Alikhanov to allocate more land for development in order to fight the shrinking housing market and a shortage of apartments, the expert said.

Prices for residential real estate in the Kaliningrad region will begin to decline if the price of building materials ceases to rise and the number of visitors to the region decreases, the Klops interlocutor summed up.