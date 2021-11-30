https://ria.ru/20211130/ukraina-1761484469.html
Chinese asked Russia to turn Ukraine into Russian land
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Guancha newspaper commented on the situation with Chinese investors who are suing Ukraine over the Motor Sich aircraft engine plant. dollars due to the state’s unfair treatment of Chinese investors and the use of illegal sanctions. “Let’s see if the Americans will pay for their dog this time,” wrote the Golden Sign of the Garrison. “Business is business, it should be so. Since they are if they want to politicize, let them get it, “said another commentator.” Too optimistic. Ukraine will not compensate for investments to Chinese companies. It has repeatedly ignored the demands of investors, “lamented Mu Feng.” Does this mean that we still believe, what is the law, and that this law is fair? Won’t The Hague support the USA, which is covering Ukraine? ” – asked the Big Brother. The company for the development, production and repair of aircraft and gas turbine engines “Motor Sich” was on the verge of bankruptcy until it was excluded from the list of strategic objects. This allowed Chinese investors to enter into an agreement to acquire the company. However, after September 2019, Kiev refused to fulfill the agreement on the sale of the plant, which is why the deal was declared invalid. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy imposed sanctions on enterprises funded by China. In addition, the Kiev authorities announced that they are going to renationalize Motor Sich – this will prevent investors from Beijing from buying the company. The full text can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;
