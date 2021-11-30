The Constitutional Court of Ukraine did not approve the judges appointed by Zelensky – RBC

Formally, the judges of the Constitutional Court explained that there are no vacancies in the court. The judges of the Constitutional Court did not mention the decrees of President Zelensky on the abolition of the appointment of two judges of the Constitutional Court, but referred to the procedure for the appointment and dismissal of judges of the Constitutional Court from the Constitution

Constitutional Court of Ukraine

The judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine refused to accept the appointees of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into their ranks. This is stated in a message published on the website of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

Formally, the decision of the Constitutional Court says that the oath of the judges appointed by the President to the Constitutional Court, Oksana Grischuk and Alexander Petrishin, is postponed until the vacant positions of judges appear in the country’s highest court. Zelensky’s conflict with the Constitutional Court began in December 2020.

Then Zelensky, by his decree, dismissed the chairman of the Constitutional Court, Alexander Tupitsky. “I am signing this decree for the sake of restoring justice and solving the constitutional crisis,” the head of state explained then. The procedure for removing the head of the Constitutional Court by presidential decree is not provided for in the Basic Law of Ukraine. Despite this, the guards stopped letting Tupitsky go to the workplace.

Zelensky temporarily removed from office the head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine



On March 27, 2021, Zelensky canceled the 2013 decrees of former President Viktor Yanukovych on the appointment of Alexander Tupitsky and Alexander Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court. Such a procedure in relation to judges of the Constitutional Court is not provided for by law; the lawyers then assessed the situation as an excess of his powers by the president. The suspended judges are challenging the president’s decision.