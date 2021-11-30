The court found the former schema-abbot Sergius guilty of inducement to suicide

https://ria.ru/20211130/sergiy-1761457973.html

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The Izmailovsky court of Moscow found the former schema-abbot Sergius (Nikolai Romanov) guilty of inclination to suicide and arbitrariness, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the courtroom. accused of inducement to suicide, the crime was committed under the following circumstances … “- said the judge. He added that Romanov was also found guilty under the article on violation of the right to freedom of conscience and religion. The punishment will be announced later. In the debate, the state prosecutor asked that Sergius be sentenced to four years in a general regime colony. The accused himself said before the announcement of the verdict that he did not call the nuns to commit suicide. – said Sergiy. The spiritual father and founder of the Sredneuralsky nunnery, Sergiy, became the focus of attention after he began to preach that COVID-19 is a “pseudo-pandemic” that Russians want to be placed in the “electronic camp of Satan”, “they are illegally imprisoned in self-isolation “are deprived of” freedom and work. ” Subsequently, the church court defrocked him, but he continued to conduct divine services and speak publicly in violation of the prohibition of the ruling bishop, which is why he was excommunicated in September 2020. interrogation he was taken from Yekaterinburg to the capital. The Basmanny Court of Moscow on the same day arrested Romanov for two months. The Investigative Committee also opened criminal cases on the torture of children on the territory of the monastery (paragraphs “a”, “d” of part 2 of Article 117 of the Criminal Code) and the negligence of local prevention authorities (Part 1 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code). Sergius already has a conviction for murder and robbery.

