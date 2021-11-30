https://ria.ru/20211130/epstin-1761375860.html

The court said that the girlfriend of the rapist banker Epstein lured the victims

The court said that the girlfriend of the rapist banker Epstein lured the victims – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

The court said that the girlfriend of the rapist banker Epstein lured the victims

The prosecution at the trial of Gilaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend of the late banker Jeffrey Epstein, claims that Maxwell helped Epstein rape minors with … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

2021-11-30T04: 10

2021-11-30T04: 10

2021-11-30T04: 16

in the world

USA

new york city

WASHINGTON, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. The trial indictment of Gilaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend of the late banker Jeffrey Epstein, claims that Maxwell helped Epstein rape minors from the start, MarketWatch reports from the courtroom. She says Maxwell was involved in all aspects of Epstein’s life and was de facto his mistress. at home. Even after they were no longer lovers with Epstein, they remained “best friends,” she added. Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison on six counts of sexual exploitation of minors. The main accusations boil down to the fact that she was directly involved in attracting girls to have sex with Epstein and other men in 1994-1997, not only looking for girls, but also encouraging them for this and encouraging them to search for new “victims.” The former socialite is accused of conspiracy to sexually exploit, sexually exploit a minor and give false testimony. The process is expected to take about six weeks. It will feature four women who were victims of charges against Maxwell in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Maxwell has been held in a detention center in New York City since July 2020. The court had previously denied Maxwell’s release on bail, ruling that she could try to abscond. The charges were brought against Maxwell almost a year after the death in prison of the accused of trafficking minors for the purpose of their sexual exploitation and conspiracy to engage in such trafficking Jeffrey Epstein. He was arrested in July 2019 on suspicion of engaging girls in the provision of sexual services to well-known and high-ranking people and himself committing crimes against minors. A Manhattan court in New York ruled to keep him in custody and not to release on bail, but he was soon found in a prison cell “in a semi-conscious state” with injuries to his neck, he subsequently died. The investigation ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

USA

new york city

2021

news

ru-RU

in the world, usa, new york (city)