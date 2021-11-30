The court sentenced excommunicated schema-abbot Sergius to 3.5 years in prison – RBK

The prosecution asked to punish Sergius with four years in prison. As a young man, he was sentenced to 13 years for various crimes, including aggravated murder. In the colony, he became interested in religion

Former schema-abbot of the Sredneuralsky nunnery Sergiy (Nikolai Romanov) during the announcement of the verdict in the Izmailovsky court

The Izmailovsky Court of Moscow sentenced the former schema-abbot Sergius (Nikolai Romanov) to three and a half years in prison in a general regime colony, the press service of the court told RBC. He was found guilty of inclining to suicide, violating the right to freedom of conscience and religion, and arbitrariness.

The investigation insisted that the excommunicated priest obstructed the conduct of religious ceremonies and urged the nuns to commit suicide. The defendant pleaded not guilty.

On the eve of the press service of the court reported that the prosecutors asked to sentence Sergius to four years in prison.

“The state prosecutor in his debate on the criminal case against Nikolai Vasilyevich Romanov asked to find the defendant guilty under Part 1 of Art. 330 (arbitrariness), part 3 of Art. 148 (violation of the right to freedom of conscience and religion), p. “C”, “d” part 3 of Art. 110.1 (inducement to commit suicide) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and impose a final sentence of four years in prison with serving in a general regime correctional colony, ”the message said.