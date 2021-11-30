https://ria.ru/20211130/prigovor-1761495526.html

The court sentenced the former schema-abbot Sergius to 3.5 years in prison

The Izmailovsky court of Moscow has sentenced the former schema-abbot Sergius (Nikolai Romanov) to 3.5 years in prison, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the court. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The Izmailovsky court of Moscow sentenced the former schema-abbot Sergius (Nikolai Romanov) to 3.5 years in prison, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the court. said the judge. The state prosecutor requested four years for him. The lawyer of the former schema-abbot Pavel Babikov told RIA Novosti that the defense would appeal the verdict. After the announcement, Romanov himself remarked: “The Lord said – do not judge and you will not be judged.” At today’s meeting, Sergius said that he did not call the nuns to commit suicide, but asked them about their readiness for “spiritual patriotism.” However, he was found guilty on all three sane articles: about inclinations to suicide, violation of the right to freedom of conscience and arbitrariness. supporters on its territory, not letting in, including representatives of the Yekaterinburg diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church. Self-government was expressed in the fact that he “prevented the conduct of religious rituals” and prevented the inventory of real estate objects on the territory of the monastery. In addition, the investigation said, Romanov publicly called for suicide “did not less than ten nuns living in the monastery. ” He also posted on the Internet his speech “with signs of inclination to suicide”, realizing that calls can be “taken by an indefinite wide range of people and entail socially dangerous consequences.” About 30 people of Sergius’ supporters gathered outside the courthouse. The journalists were informed that the meeting would be open an hour before the start of the announcement – and after 15 minutes, applications for accreditation were no longer accepted due to the inability to accommodate more media representatives. as he began to say in sermons that COVID-19 is a “pseudo-pandemic” that they want to put the Russians in the “electronic camp of Satan”, “they are illegally imprisoned in self-isolation,” deprived of “freedom and work.” Subsequently, the church court defrocked him, but he continued to conduct divine services and speak publicly in violation of the prohibition of the ruling bishop, which is why he was excommunicated in September 2020. interrogation he was taken from Yekaterinburg to the capital. The Basmanny Court of Moscow on the same day arrested Romanov for two months. The IC also opened criminal cases on torture of children on the territory of the monastery (paragraphs “a”, “d” of part 2 of article 117 of the Criminal Code) and negligence of local preventive bodies (part 1 of article 293 of the Criminal Code ). Sergius already has a conviction for murder and robbery.

