The creator of the Ethereum cryptocurrency entered the Forbes virtual hall of fame – Economy and business

TASS, November 30. Forbes magazine published a virtual hall of fame in the nomination “30 under 30”, which included, in particular, the creator of the Ethereum cryptocurrency Vitalik Buterin. This was reported on Tuesday on the magazine’s website.

“The inventor of the blockchain and cryptocurrency Ethereum appeared on the ’30 under 30′ list at the age of 23, when the market value of Ethereum was about $ 30 billion, and his [Бутерина] state – about $ 400 million, “- says the material. It is noted that since then the price of the Ethereum cryptocurrency has risen sharply: it amounted to $ 500 billion. Buterin’s personal fortune is estimated at $ 1.4 billion.

The Forbes ’30 under 30′ virtual hall of fame includes the 30 most influential winners in this nomination for ten years of its existence. In addition to Buterin, the list includes singers Rihanna and Miley Cyrus, co-founder of the Spotify audio service Daniel Ek and co-founder of the cloud service Dropbox Drew Houston.

Buterin, who is now 27 years old, was born in Kolomna and later moved to Canada with his family. In early May of this year, Forbes magazine named him the youngest cryptocurrency billionaire in the world. But on May 19, according to the magazine, due to the collapse of the cryptocurrency market, he lost this status.