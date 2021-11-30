https://ria.ru/20211130/omikron-shtamm-1761474498.html

The EC declared the impossibility of preventing the spread of the omicron strain

BRUSSELS, November 30 – RIA Novosti, Maria Knyazeva. It is impossible to prevent the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, but the restrictions will help contain the strain as much as possible, said the spokesman for the European Commission, Erik Mamer. As the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, noted, scientists need two to three weeks to study the new mutation of the coronavirus. At this time, it is important to reduce the number of contacts and, if possible, get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. According to her, vaccine manufacturers need to immediately begin adapting drugs to the omicron strain. The European Union and many countries, including Russia, have introduced a ban on entry from some African states. Omicron strain SARS-CoV-2 On the 20th of November, scientists reported the appearance in Botswana and South Africa of the strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, which contains several dozen mutations in the S-protein, which is necessary for the pathogen to infect cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 indicate the high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to the protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions … Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in a person with a weakened immune system, probably an AIDS patient. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred infected have been registered in South Africa. There are cases in almost 20 countries, including Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands, Austria, Japan, France, and also, presumably, in Finland and Switzerland. All of these cases, with the exception of Scotland, are imported. The World Health Organization, at an emergency meeting, recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron”: in the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected.

