The ex-head of Russian Helicopters heads the manufacturer of the MC-21 – RBK

Together with the position of Deputy General Director of UAC, Andrei Boginsky took the position of General Director of Irkut Corporation. Following him, “Russian Helicopters” will leave several key deputies, RBC learned

Andrey Boginsky

(Photo: Marina Lystseva / TASS)



In addition to the fact that the ex-head of Russian Helicopters, Andrei Boginsky, moved to work in the UAC as the deputy general director of the corporation for civil aviation, he also took the position of general director of Irkut, two sources in the aviation industry told RBC. According to one of them, this decision will be approved on the evening of November 30 at the board of directors of Irkut.

Boginsky’s first working day in his new position is December 1. Irkut (part of the UAC) produces such aircraft as Su-30, SSJ100, Yak-130, MS-21.

Boginsky has been the CEO of Russian Helicopters since January 2017. Prior to that, he worked for the Ministry of Industry and Trade for five years, the last two years of which he was Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.

Following Boginsky, he left the holding and went to work at Irkut and his deputy, chief of staff, Yuri Koritsky, two sources in the aviation industry told RBC. According to one of them, Koritsky will take a similar position: deputy general director of Irkut – chief of staff. “In addition to Koritsky, several more key deputies will leave the Helicopters,” the source said, but found it difficult to name the names.

Koritsky has been with Russian Helicopters since 2017. Prior to that, he was the chief of staff of the Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov. He is a historian-orientalist by education (graduated from the Institute of Asian and African Countries at Lomonosov Moscow State University in 1999).