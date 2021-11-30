The first teaser of the movie “Sonic in the Movie 2” confirms the appearance of an important character

Another video revealed the name of the sequel and the logo.

Shot from the movie “Sonic in the Cinema”

Paramount Pictures has released the first teaser for Jeff Fowler’s Sonic Movie 2.



The video does not contain any frames from the sequel “Sonic in the Movie”, but he revealed the logo of the picture and the full name. No surprises The sequel to the adventures of the super-fast blue hedgehog from the hit Sega games will be titled Sonic the Movie 2, with no additional subtitle.





The creators of the promo made the number “2” yellow, it has two tails, which definitely confirms the appearance of one important character. We are talking, of course, about the fox Miles “Tails” Prower, who was shown in the scene after the credits of the original. Now we know for sure that in the new adventure Sonic will have such a cool new partner. But Miles will definitely add the spectacle of the cinematic universe, he has two tails that allow him to fly.

Note that a remix of the theme “Emerald Hill Zone”, which can be heard in the first level of the video game Sonic the Hedgehog 2, plays in the background. It turns out that the new film will be inspired by this level. Whether Jim Carrey will appear in the role of Dr. Robotnik in the sequel is not yet specified, but the villain will definitely want to take revenge on his nemesis.

We are waiting for the premiere of the film “Sonic in the Movie 2” on April 7, 2022.



