The Foreign Ministry commented on Blinken’s statement on religious freedom in Russia

Gennady Askaldovich, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, commented on the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on religious freedom in Russia, noting that there is no religious persecution in the country.

“I am outraged by the categorical American formulation“ flagrant violations of freedom of religion ”. We have to repeat over and over again that in Russia there is no persecution on religious grounds, there are no prisoners who, even with a stretch, could be ranked among the “prisoners of conscience.” Let me remind you that in Russian justice, punishment is determined depending on the fact and severity of an administrative offense and a criminal offense, ”he told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said during a briefing that the US administration is deliberately politicizing the religious sphere in order to interfere in the affairs of other states.

On November 17, Blinken’s statement was published on the website of the US State Department, which said that the American side expresses concern about religious freedom in Russia.