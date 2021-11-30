The fortune of the head of Binance was estimated at $ 90 billion

Changpeng Zhao was named the richest person among ethnic Chinese by China Caijing magazine

The head of Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, Changpeng Zhao has a fortune of $ 90 billion, China Caijing magazine estimated. This makes the CEO of the trading platform the richest person among ethnic Chinese and one of the richest people in the world. About this on Twitter reported Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu.

According to Wu, China Caijing’s calculations may be wrong, as the publication relied on Zhao’s 30 percent stake in Binance. The share of the head of the crypto exchange significantly exceeds 30%, says Wu. According to him, it can be higher than 90%.

In mid-November, Zhao statedthat he is ready to donate 99% of his fortune, since he considers himself a financially independent person. According to Forbes, Zhao owns $ 1.9 billion in assets. The head of Binance said that he bought bitcoins in 2014 and still holds most of them. Zhao also owns Binance Coin tokens.

