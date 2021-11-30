The FSB declassified documents on the atrocities of the Nazis in the Tver region

Work on the establishment and investigation of the atrocities of the Nazi invaders and their accomplices in the department began long before the publication on November 2, 1942 of the Decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR on the formation of the Extraordinary State Commission (CHGK) for the relevant work.

The occupation of the Kalinin (Tver) region by the invaders lasted from October 17 to December 16, 1941, when German troops were driven out of Kalinin (Tver). But it was possible to completely free the region from the Nazis only in July 1944. From the first days of the war, the 2nd (counterintelligence) Directorate of the NKVD of the USSR was engaged in collecting and documenting evidence of the atrocities of the occupiers on Soviet territory; 2nd department – from January 1942 – 4th (front-line) Directorate of the NKVD of the USSR; Directorate of Special Departments (UOO) of the NKVD of the USSR and Special Departments (OO) of the NKVD of the fronts.

“Bodies of military counterintelligence quickly received from their sources and servicemen who had left the encirclement, information about the situation in the temporarily occupied territory, accomplices of the occupiers and the crimes committed against civilians and prisoners of the Red Army”, – told in the DSP of the FSB of Russia.

As follows from the published documents, the Nazis did not spare the civilian population. Punishments – from beatings to executions – followed any offense. They were shot for refusing to give the Germans food, to give their own felt boots, to give German horses to drink. The civilian accomplices of the fascists, the so-called “elders”, handed over to the invaders the communists and those who were suspected of working for the Red Army. Adults were shot in front of their children, and teenagers were not spared, regardless of their gender.

People were herded into barracks, 10 families per house. Many houses in villages near Tver were burned, and those who tried to extinguish them were destroyed. In the village of Klimtino, a 76-year-old man was shot for trying to save his things from the house set on fire during the retreat of the Germans.

They also committed atrocities in Kalinin – in one of the houses later, after the liberation of the city, the bodies of ten men and three women were found in two cellars of burnt sheds. On another street, 21 bodies of dead people were found in a pit. The published documents disclose details of the atrocities committed in other areas of the region – Konakovsky, Penovsky, Zubtsovsky. In the village of Burashevo, the Nazis killed more than 700 patients in a local psychiatric hospital. In Staritsa, wounded Red Army prisoners of war were shot.

“Two months of Nazi occupation left a terrible mark on the territory of the Kalinin region. As can be seen from the archival documents, already from mid-December 1941, after the liberation of the city, the counterintelligence officers of Kalinin and the Kalinin region were among the first to begin systematic work on documenting the facts of murders, violence and robberies committed by the invaders in relation to the civilian population. “, – told the FSB of Russia.