https://ria.ru/20211129/vaktsina-1761341386.html

The Gamaleya Center has applied to research a vaccine for children aged six years and older

The Gamaleya Center has applied for a study of a vaccine for children from six years old – Russia news today

The Gamaleya Center has applied to research a vaccine for children aged six years and older

The Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya has submitted documents for researching a vaccine against coronavirus among children over six years old, the director of the center said … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T20: 04

2021-11-29T20: 04

2021-11-29T20: 54

spread of coronavirus

Alexander Gunzburg

coronavirus in Russia

vaccination

coronaviruses

nii them. Hamalei (National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Honorary Academician N.F. Gamaleya)

coronavirus covid-19

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/0c/1584238790_0 0:1024:576_1920x0_80_0_0_0a905e4f907badcb437ea451701e45a7.jpg

BARVIKHA (Moscow region), November 29 – RIA Novosti. The Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya has submitted documents for researching a vaccine against coronavirus among children from six years of age, said the director of the center, Alexander Gintsburg. “We have already applied for children from six to eleven this morning.” He told reporters. In addition, Gunzburg urged to make sure to include a children’s anticorbid drug in the national vaccination schedule. At the end of November, Russia allowed the use of the COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12-17 years old. It was named “Gam-COVID-Vac M”, or “Sputnik M”. As the assistant to the Minister of Health Aleksey Kuznetsov explained, the vaccination of children will be done on a voluntary basis and only with the consent of the parents or legal representatives. The head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko later clarified that Sputnik M will be put into circulation in three weeks. “Gam-COVID-Vac M “Just like Sputnik V, it consists of two components, which are introduced at an interval of 21 days,” the department said.

https://ria.ru/20211126/vaktsina-1760762065.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/0c/1584238790_70-0:979:682_1920x0_80_0_0_becfc3251df01034e2e94b1e42177b0f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

alexander gintsburg, coronavirus in russia, vaccination, coronaviruses, N.I. hamalei (National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Honorary Academician N.F. Gamaleya), coronavirus covid-19, vaccination of Russians against covid-19