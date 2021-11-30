https://ria.ru/20211130/kuleba-1761376992.html

The hysterical Ukrainian minister made the Germans laugh

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The German newspaper Die Zeit published an interview with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, in which he called the “pulling” of Russian troops to the country’s borders “a real threat.” According to the Foreign Minister, the alleged concentration of forces is an attempt to “destabilize” Ukraine and other states Europe. He called for the support of Kiev – “a natural part of the European and Euro-Atlantic community.” Kuleba considers the country’s accession to the EU and NATO “only a matter of time.” continue asking for more weapons and money, “wrote user Friedrich Brinkmann.” Ukraine’s membership in both alliances is only a matter of time. ” He can happily believe it. But it’s not just the minister’s opinion, ”DasImperiumSchlagtZuruck pointed out.“ I rarely read so much nonsense. This probably explains a lot about politicians in Ukraine, “- noted jsber.” This person will be helped, he will find his listener in the person of (future. – Ed.) Minister of Foreign Affairs (Annalena. – Ed.) Berbock, which takes a critical position in relation to Russia. The US will certainly support Berbock for geostrategic reasons. However, I hear saber rattling in his words, I still hope that the greens will stick to the diplomatic path, “another commentator noted.” Let’s see what remains of all this military hysteria, “added Maander59. Moscow more than once denied Western media reports about the pulling of troops to the border with a neighboring state. The Foreign Ministry called the West’s statements about “Russian aggression” and the opportunity to help Kiev defend itself against it funny and dangerous. Russia has repeatedly stressed that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and he considers such attacks as an excuse to place more military equipment of NATO near its borders.

