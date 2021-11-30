The government approved the procedure for issuing sick leaves and payments for pregnancy without an application

From 2022, all sick leave certificates will be issued only in electronic form, and benefits for them will be calculated automatically.

The unclaimed procedure will also apply to the payment of maternity and childbirth benefits. This was reported by the press service of the Russian government.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved new rules for interaction between government agencies and employers with the Social Insurance Fund.

Benefits, as before, will be paid directly from the Social Insurance Fund, only now citizens will not have to submit any applications and documents for this. Information about the amount of wages, maternity leave will be received by the FSS from the employer, and information about the birth of a child will be received from the information system of the Civil Registry Office.

Hospital and polyclinic electronic forms of incapacity for work will be uploaded to the unified information system of the Social Insurance Fund (Sotsstrakh). From there, information about the opening, extension or closure of sick leave will automatically be sent to the employer, as well as to the employee himself, in his personal account on the public services portal.

Based on the information and documents received, the FSS will calculate the amount of the allowance and pay it to the employee. Information on the appointment and payment of benefits will be posted in the Unified State Information System for Social Security (EGISSO) and sent to citizens in their personal account on the portal of public services. If necessary, to verify the information, the FSS may request additional information from the Pension Fund, the Federal Tax Service and other government agencies.

The government expects that the new procedure will reduce the amount of paperwork for employers, save citizens from submitting applications and speed up the transfer of payments.

“The government continues to develop the system of assistance based on the principle of social treasury. This is important for providing people with the necessary support measures proactively, when there is no need to go to the authorities, collect certificates, wait in lines, “said Mikhail Mishustin.