The head of Microsoft sold half of his stake in the company :: News :: RBC Investments

The company said that the sale of shares was carried out for personal financial planning and diversification purposes.

Photo: Simon Dawson / Bloomberg



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold about half of his shares in the company. In two days – November 22 and 23 – he sold 838 584 securities with a total value of $ 285.4 million. Prior to that, Nadella owned about 1.7 million shares of the IT giant.

“Satya has sold about 840,000 shares of his stake to Microsoft for personal financial planning and diversification purposes,” a Microsoft spokesman said in a written statement, quoted by The Wall Street Journal. “He is committed to the continued success of the company, and his assets far exceed the requirements set by Microsoft’s board of directors.”

Analysts surveyed by the WSJ believe the Microsoft CEO has taken this step, as Washington State will impose a 7% tax on long-term capital gains in excess of $ 250,000 a year starting next year.

Satya Nadella has served as CEO of Microsoft since 2014. He played a leading role in strengthening the company’s position in the market, focusing the business on cloud computing and selling products to large enterprises. During the years of his leadership, the company’s shares have risen in price by about nine times, at the beginning of February 2014 they gave about $ 36 per share, at the end of trading on November 29, their price was $ 336.63 per share. Microsoft’s capitalization has reached $ 2.53 trillion, and now in this parameter the company is in second place after Apple.

Microsoft products enabled the giant to accelerate the pace of business growth during the pandemic – many organizations bought them to make it easier for their employees to work remotely. In June, Nadella was named chairman of the board of directors of Microsoft.

