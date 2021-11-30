https://ria.ru/20211130/moderna-1761396518.html

The head of Moderna criticized the decision of the US authorities to withdraw 60% of vaccines

The head of Moderna criticized the decision of the US authorities to take 60% of the vaccines – Russia news today

The head of Moderna criticized the decision of the US authorities to withdraw 60% of vaccines

The Moderna company was forced to give the US authorities 60% of the produced vaccines against coronavirus, said the CEO of the corporation Stephen Bansel in response … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

2021-11-30T10: 12

2021-11-30T10: 12

2021-11-30T11: 06

spread of coronavirus

in the world

USA

Africa

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/06/1731290603_0:166:3053:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_9458cec1ee5c03bcd8e0e89a4af55558.jpg

LONDON, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Moderna was forced to hand over 60% of its coronavirus vaccines to the US government, CEO Stephen Bansel said in response to criticism of international vaccine manufacturers for lack of support from developing countries. “It was mainly a political decision of rich countries. said we had no choice but to give 60% of our production to the US government. It was not Moderna’s decision, it was the US government’s decision, “he told the Financial Times. Bansel added that 70 million doses of the drug intended for African countries, are in warehouses due to the fault of the international COVAX program or the leadership of individual countries.Previously it was reported that the chief scientist of the American administration on combating COVID-19 David Kessler warned Moderna about possible measures from the United States if it does not provide enough coronavirus vaccines for the worldwide COVAX initiative, at aimed at equal access to vaccines against coronavirus infection. According to media reports, the US authorities previously asked the pharmaceutical corporation to provide COVAX vaccines for COVID-19 “at non-commercial prices.” Kessler, said Washington gave Moderna $ 10 billion to fund research and supply the drug.

https://ria.ru/20211129/omikron-1761304799.html

https://ria.ru/20211130/vaktsina-1761387214.html

USA

Africa

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/06/1731290603_0:127:2562:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5dd4c8f9b2ff61b5fd8be1b3d47d46c5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, africa, covid-19 coronavirus