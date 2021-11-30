https://ria.ru/20211130/krym-1761529795.html
The head of Sevastopol commented on the statement of Lukashenka on the visit to Crimea
SIMFEROPOL, November 30 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is expected in Sevastopol, he will be shown historical places, they will take him for walks in new parks and go out to sea, Governor of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev told RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he wants to start a trip to Crimea from Sevastopol. He also said that his trip to Crimea would mean the recognition of the peninsula as part of the Russian Federation. “We are always waiting for Alexander Grigorievich and will be happy to show memorable historical sites, talk about the implementation of new large-scale projects, walk through new parks and vineyards, go out to sea from Balaklava or from Grafskaya wharf. Sevastopol is good at any time of the year, “Razvozhayev said. On Tuesday Lukashenko gave a long personal interview to the general director of MIA Rossiya Segodnya Dmitry Kiselev. The conversation took place in Minsk, at the Palace of Independence, among the topics of conversation – bilateral relations between Russia and Belarus, integration within the Union State, the migration crisis on the border with the EU, constitutional reform in the republic. Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum held there in March 2014, where 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents spoke in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia. According to the Russian president, the Crimea issue is “completely closed.”
