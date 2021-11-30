The Kremlin called the issue of negotiations on gas transit with Ukraine secondary – RBK

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters



The issue of the transit of Russian gas is secondary, first the fuel must be sold, said presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, answering a question about the absence of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit after 2024. This was reported by the correspondent of RBC.

Peskov advised to address the issue of gas transportation to Gazprom. “Until” Gazprom “is determined on this line, accordingly, the discussion of the transit topic <...> is in the second place,” he said.

Peskov also recalled the words of President Vladimir Putin that for transportation it is necessary to have final buyers in Europe, those for whom the fuel will be transported. “First, we need to sell gas. President Putin has repeatedly clarified this, ”the spokesman added.

Earlier, the head of Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, announced Russia’s reluctance to extend the gas transit contract. In his opinion, if the contract is not extended, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines will strengthen Russia’s control over gas supplies to Europe. This will make the European Union “more vulnerable to politically motivated supply disruptions and price surges,” the head of Naftogaz said.