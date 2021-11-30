https://ria.ru/20211130/gaz-1761428089.html
The Kremlin commented on the lack of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit
The Kremlin commented on the lack of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
The Kremlin commented on the lack of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit
Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the absence of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit after 2024, said that the topic … RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021
2021-11-30T12: 37
2021-11-30T12: 37
2021-11-30T12: 48
in the world
Kiev
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155868/44/1558684456_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_472c8b2970850e135f7098db00334ed3.jpg
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the absence of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit after 2024, said that the topic of transportation is secondary, the fuel must first be sold. I just want to remind the statement of President (Vladimir) Putin that in order to transit something, you need to sell it, you need to have final buyers in Europe, for whom this transit will be carried out in the end, “he told reporters, answering the question of when can we expect the start of negotiations on the transit of gas through Ukraine after 2024. Peskov added that “until Gazprom is determined on this line, then, accordingly, the discussion of the topic of transit is the second priority.” “First, you need to sell gas . President Putin has repeatedly explained this, “he added.
https://ria.ru/20211125/tranzit-1760639699.html
Kiev
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155868/44/1558684456_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5fe3cbd0f521e5960a72e85ea5ab291b.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Kiev
The Kremlin commented on the lack of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit