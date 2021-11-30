https://ria.ru/20211130/gaz-1761428089.html

The Kremlin commented on the lack of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit

The Kremlin commented on the lack of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

The Kremlin commented on the lack of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the absence of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit after 2024, said that the topic … RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T12: 37

2021-11-30T12: 37

2021-11-30T12: 48

in the world

Kiev

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155868/44/1558684456_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_472c8b2970850e135f7098db00334ed3.jpg

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the absence of negotiations with Kiev on gas transit after 2024, said that the topic of transportation is secondary, the fuel must first be sold. I just want to remind the statement of President (Vladimir) Putin that in order to transit something, you need to sell it, you need to have final buyers in Europe, for whom this transit will be carried out in the end, “he told reporters, answering the question of when can we expect the start of negotiations on the transit of gas through Ukraine after 2024. Peskov added that “until Gazprom is determined on this line, then, accordingly, the discussion of the topic of transit is the second priority.” “First, you need to sell gas . President Putin has repeatedly explained this, “he added.

https://ria.ru/20211125/tranzit-1760639699.html

Kiev

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155868/44/1558684456_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5fe3cbd0f521e5960a72e85ea5ab291b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Kiev