The line for the mortgage is asked not to occupy – Newspaper Kommersant No. 217 (7179) of 11/30/2021

The current version of the “national dream” for Russia – the acceleration of housing construction and the rapid provision of new real estate to all comers – is apparently illusory. The analytical note of the Department of Research and Forecasting (RIP) of the Bank of Russia states that the mortgage and construction boom of recent years is close to exhaustion, in order to avoid a collapse in demand in 2026–2030 until 2025, it is rational to issue about 0.5 million mortgage loans per year, which makes any market stimulation almost pointless. Russia is already ahead of major emerging markets in mortgage penetration, and it is unlikely that it is possible to reach the levels of Israel, South Korea and the Czech Republic by 2030. Moreover, on average, one household in Russia already has more than one apartment or house: the secondary market and rent will inevitably win over new mortgage buildings, the Central Bank believes.

The analytical note of the Bank of Russia Department of Investment and Development “On the Assessment of Potential Demand for Mortgages”, published by the Central Bank yesterday, explains in detail the reasons for the doubts expressed by the Central Bank’s management about the need to stimulate the mortgage market in Russia. Technically, the regulator’s document is a summary of approximate quantitative estimates of the potential demand for mortgage loans in the Russian Federation in the short term (until 2025) and medium term (until 2030) – these estimates, to clarify, cannot be considered as the official position of the Bank of Russia and are the point of view of researchers. However, in the case of the Central Bank, the analytical team in recent years has been one of the strongest in the Russian Federation, which easily demonstrates the level of its scientific publications, and there are few alternative assessments on the market.

However, the real significance of the calculations of the Bank of Russia economists is more than just a demonstration of the limits of demand for banks for mortgage products (see the material on page 1) – the Central Bank is indirectly and very cautiously answering the question of whether the emerging years a social myth about the upcoming quick solution of the “housing problem” for a significant part of the residents of the Russian Federation through mortgages. The answer is mostly negative, while the Bank of Russia believes that a multi-million army of “mortgage holders” in the Russian Federation has already been formed and will not grow much in the future, since it is simply not necessary.

It is difficult to overestimate the internal political significance of these rather simple calculations in the RIP of the Central Bank. Especially after 2019, the mortgage, which previously played a role in the everyday life of a large part of the inhabitants of the Russian Federation, was simultaneously a bogeyman and the main fear, including after the expansion of its sponsorship by the state in 2020-2021 (to maintain the pace of housing construction, which could “sink” into a pandemic) , has become one of the main concepts.

The “mortgage boom” of the last two years is clearly seen by both the population and the government of the Russian Federation as only the beginning of a large process, which will be comparable (albeit smaller) in scale with the construction boom in the USSR in the late 1950s. The expansion of real estate ownership at the same time looks like the basis for the expansion of the “middle class” in the Russian Federation and within the framework of the conditional “national dream” (not formulated, however, directly, but obvious, for example, in the comments of government officials to the state program “Affordable and Comfortable Housing”), and within the framework of the concept of maintaining social and political stability. In the new reality, the ironic discourse of “mortgage happiness” is as widespread as talk about “human beings” of mass development in the suburbs of megalopolises: these are two sides of the same coin that forms an important part of the everyday life of the inhabitants of the Russian Federation.

The Bank of Russia is showing a certain illusory nature of the assumptions that this is possible. On the one hand, the Central Bank demonstrates that since 2017, the Russian Federation has surpassed most similar markets in terms of mortgage penetration (including China, Turkey, Hungary, South Africa, Mexico, Thailand) and, with an indicator of 15% of borrowers among all households, is only significantly behind richer economies – Israel (36%), South Korea (26%) and the Czech Republic (15%), equaling this indicator with Poland. The Bank of Russia says that achieving the goal of “catching up with Israel” by 2030 while maintaining current trends is possible only in case of very strong growth in GDP and per capita income, but with current indicators, further growth of the mortgage market on the planned scale is impossible as sustainable.

The total number of already existing mortgage borrowers in the Russian Federation, from which the Central Bank is repelled, is 9 million people in mid-2021. The maximum potential for mortgage growth is another 12 million families. Nevertheless, the Central Bank’s calculations show that under current trends, the maximum (and overestimated) number of households that, taking into account income growth, can service mortgages, is 4 million, and the expected growth in real estate prices by 10-20% for about a third of the regions where the market primary housing is already strongly overheated (Moscow and other large metropolitan areas of the Russian Federation in this list), will further reduce this figure. As a result, according to the Bank of Russia, without severe crises and collapses, “safe” demand for mortgages involves the satisfaction of 0.5 million new loans per year until 2030.

This is less than currently issued. However, this is a demand for about 27 million square meters. m of housing per year (2 trillion rubles. of new mortgages), while in Russia in the last three years, 42-44 million square meters are being commissioned. m of housing per year (and it is assumed that this is not enough), and taking into account individual housing construction – 76-82 million square meters. In other words, the Bank of Russia warns: there will probably not be a continuation of the “mortgage boom”, demand is close to exhaustion, so that the “national dream” will retain its status, you need to be a much richer country. The Central Bank admits, in view of the unevenness of demand, the rationality of stimulating mortgages in poor regions, but in a “frontal” form, it will only bring the market closer to a halt. However, we note that analysts of the Bank of Russia do not see a special need for the Russian Federation in such a “dream”: already now there is more than one apartment or house per household in the Russian Federation (at the level of the Czech Republic and Hungary, twice as much as in the PRC), which leaves almost unlimited opportunities for rent and the secondary market – housing in the Russian Federation is distributed sharply unevenly. Demographic trends will further reduce the demand for mortgages and new buildings, and it’s not about the rates – the “army of mortgage holders” is practically recruited and will not grow much.

There are no disputes about the next “national dream” that will inevitably replace the “apartment with a mortgage”.

Dmitry Butrin