The Ministry of Finance promised to support the population in case of inflation above the forecast – RBK

Additional resources to support citizens will be found, if necessary, he said in an interview with the Russia 24 TV channel on the sidelines of the Russia Calling! Investment forum. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

The head of the Ministry of Finance noted that such decisions will be made if inflation goes beyond the predicted parameters. According to him, this is primarily about helping people in need of state support. Additional funds will be allocated for projects with fixed interest rates, Siluanov emphasized.

“This also applies to preferential mortgages and other types of support, be it in agriculture, in sectors of the economy where interest rates are subsidized, in small business. All these programs will be implemented in full, if additional resources are required, we will seek, ”the minister said.

In October, the government extended preferential mortgages to private homes. The mortgage program itself was expanded and extended until July 1, 2022. A preferential mortgage allows you to buy an apartment from a developer at a rate of no more than 7% per annum.