The Ministry of Health announced the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain

The available vaccines against COVID-19 should even protect against the omicron strain, said the director of the National Medical Research Center of Preventive Medicine, the chief freelance therapy specialist … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

2021-11-30T10: 56

2021-11-30T10: 56

2021-11-30T11: 58

spread of coronavirus

Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia)

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

omicron coronavirus strain

Oksana Drapkina (doctor)

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The available vaccines against COVID-19 should even protect against the omicron strain, said Oksana Drapkina, director of the National Medical Research Center of Preventive Medicine, chief freelance specialist in therapy and general medical practice of the Ministry of Health. On 20 November, it became known that a strain of coronavirus B had appeared in Botswana and South Africa. .1.1.529, which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein, which is necessary for the pathogen to infect cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate the high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to the protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated. although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in a person with a weakened immune system – probably a patient with AIDS or HIV. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred infected have been registered in South Africa. There are also cases in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands and Austria, the list is growing, all cases are imported. The World Health Organization at an emergency meeting recognized B.1.1.529 “provocative concern “and gave it the name” omicron “- after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected. The European Union and many other countries, including Russia, have introduced a ban on entry from some African states.

