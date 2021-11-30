https://ria.ru/20211130/omikron-1761405887.html
The Ministry of Health announced the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain
The Ministry of Health announced the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain – Russia news today
The Ministry of Health announced the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain
The available vaccines against COVID-19 should even protect against the omicron strain, said the director of the National Medical Research Center of Preventive Medicine, the chief freelance therapy specialist … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The available vaccines against COVID-19 should even protect against the omicron strain, said Oksana Drapkina, director of the National Medical Research Center of Preventive Medicine, chief freelance specialist in therapy and general medical practice of the Ministry of Health. "Now scientists, having united, understand that the existing vaccines will also protect from severe disease, from death," she said on the air of Soloviev LIVE. On 20 November, it became known that a strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 had appeared in Botswana and South Africa, which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein, which is necessary for the pathogen to infect cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate the high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to the protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in a person with a weakened immune system – probably a patient with AIDS or HIV. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred infected have been registered in South Africa. There are also cases in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands and Austria, the list is growing, all cases are imported. The World Health Organization at an emergency meeting recognized B.1.1.529 as "of concern" and gave it the name "omicron" - after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected. The European Union and many other countries, including Russia, have introduced a ban on entry from some African states.
The Ministry of Health announced the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron strain
“Now scientists, having united, understand that the existing vaccines will also protect from severe disease, from death,” she said on the air of Soloviev LIVE.
In the 20th of November, it became known about the appearance in Botswana and South Africa of the strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein, which is necessary for the pathogen to infect cells.
According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in an immunocompromised person – probably a person with AIDS or HIV.
According to foreign media outlets, about a hundred infected have been registered in South Africa. There are also cases in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands and Austria, the list is growing, all cases are imported.
At an emergency meeting, the World Health Organization recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron” after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected.
The European Union and many other countries, including Russia, have introduced a ban on entry from some African states.
