The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia fell to a minimum since mid-October – RBK

Less than 33 thousand patients with COVID-19 in one day in Russia were detected for the first time since October 15. At the same time, the death rate from the disease remains almost unchanged – more than 1.2 thousand Russians per day die from COVID-19 for 21 days in a row.

Photo: Alexander Kulikov / AP



Over the previous day, 32,648 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were detected in Russia, according to data from the federal operational headquarters. Thus, the number of detected infections turned out to be the smallest in the last month and a half – the last time below the mark of 33 thousand, the indicator dropped on October 15 (it was 32 196).

Most infections per day were detected in Moscow (2788), the Moscow region (2215) and St. Petersburg (2103). The leaders also included:

Samara region – 908;

Voronezh region – 742;

Nizhny Novgorod region – 716;

Krasnoyarsk Territory – 711;

Sverdlovsk region – 705

During the same day, 1229 people died from COVID-19 in Russia, which is 20 more than the day before. More than 1.2 thousand people per day die in Russia for 21 days in a row – starting from November 9.

Most deaths in the last day were recorded in Moscow (97) and St. Petersburg (69), which is much lower than the summer peaks of mortality – on June 28, 124 patients with COVID-19 were announced to die in Moscow, a day later the worst result since the beginning of the pandemic was recorded in St. Petersburg (119 deaths).