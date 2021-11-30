The Pentagon will inspect the airstrike on the Syrian city

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered an audit of airstrikes on the Syrian city of Al-Baghouz on the border with Iraq on March 18, 2019. Then more than 60 civilians were killed. This was announced by the Pentagon.

The incident reportedly occurred during an attack by the United States and the Syrian Democratic Forces on fighters and targets of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia and other countries of the world).

General Michael Garrett, Chief of the United States Army Command, will conduct the inspection. He will study the available reports and conduct his own investigation. The results will be presented within three months.

The New York Times reported in mid-November that the Pentagon could conceal information about the loss of life during the air strike. According to journalists, an American fighter jet dropped a bomb on a crowd of people in the field.

US Department of Defense officials allegedly downplayed the damage, and the attack itself was not publicized. The reporters forwarded the collected data to US Central Command. It acknowledged the fact of the airstrike, and called the attack itself, as a result of which two dozen jihadists were killed, justified.