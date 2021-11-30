The possessions of the British crown became smaller. Barbados became a republic, Elizabeth II is no longer the head of the island nation

November 29, 2021 Updated 53 minutes ago

At midnight from Monday to Tuesday, the island Caribbean state of Barbados, formerly ruled by Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, became a republic. During a ceremony with the participation of British Prince Charles and singer Rihanna, the country’s new president officially took office.

The new republic was proclaimed at a ceremony in the state capital, Bridgetown, on the day the country celebrated the 55th anniversary of independence. Barbados received full political independence from London in 1966, but remained a constitutional monarchy, so the British queen was the head of state until Monday.

“The creation of this republic marks the beginning of a new life,” Prince Charles said during the ceremony. “After the darkest days of the past and the horrific crimes of slavery that have forever tarnished our history, people [Барбадоса] with extraordinary strength of mind makes his own way. “

The first British colony in Barbados appeared in 1627. Within 200 years after that, 600 thousand slaves from Africa were brought to the island, who worked on sugar plantations, bringing huge profits to their English masters. In addition, Barbados remained the largest transport hub for the transatlantic slave trade. Slavery on the island was banned in 1834.

At the end of the ceremony, the British monarchy was saluted and the royal standard was lowered. The proclamation of the republic was also welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II herself – in her message she conveyed to the nation “her warmest and best” wishes for peace and prosperity.

The new head of state, 72-year-old Sandra Mason, who has been Governor-General of Barbados since 2018, was sworn in, and was elected president of the country’s parliament in October. “The ship Barbados set off on its maiden voyage,” Mason said at the same time. “May it endure all hardships and successfully deliver our country and citizens to new horizons that stretch in front of us.”

In addition, the ceremony was attended by singer Rihanna, who was born on the island. In 2018, she was named Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Barbados, and on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Mia Mottley named her a national hero.

Analysis: Monarchy Remains Pragmatic

Daniela Relf, ToRoyal Family Affairs Officer

The ceremony of the proclamation of the republic, which took place on a hot Barbados night, combined the pomp of the ceremony and the atmosphere of a great holiday. It was a moment of national pride for Barbados, with some of the country’s most famous people present: cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers and singer Rihanna.

The Prince of Wales sat between them. Probably, at this ceremony, he should have experienced mixed feelings: before his eyes, the royal standard was lowered, which symbolized the removal of his mother from the post of head of state.

In his speech, he spoke about the horrors of slavery and the ongoing friendship between the two states.

The British monarchy views this situation positively and pragmatically. She cannot prevent changes in the state structure of Barbados, but will try to help maintain good relations with him.

Barbados was one of the countries in the world where Elizabeth II was the head of state. Now there are 15 countries left on this list, including the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Jamaica.

Time to part

This role is mostly symbolic even in Great Britain itself, but symbols sometimes mean a lot. In the case of Barbados, these are royal portraits in all government offices, insignia and uniform patches with royal symbols for the military, police and even postal workers, as well as numerous mentions of the monarch’s name in the names of institutions such as Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

This order of things has existed in Barbados for more than 400 years, since the first English ship dropped anchor there, staking out this territory for King James I, but now a lot will change.

The presence of Prince Charles at the republican ceremony was optional, but he chose to make this visit to demonstrate that the close ties between the two countries continue unabated. He also attended the ceremony for the return of Hong Kong to China in 1997 and represented the queen in Zimbabwe during the country’s independence in 1980.

In his speech, Charles spoke of the inextricable link between the two nations, despite the formal refusal of Barbados to British subordination.

Charles also received the Barbados Order of Liberty, the second most important award for outstanding service to the country, the Barbados diaspora and humanity in general.

Before the ceremony, Barbadians held protests demanding apologies and reparations for colonial times and the practice of slavery.

In addition, the very decision to transfer to the republic without a preliminary referendum remains controversial from the point of view of some residents. However, according to the country’s constitution, political leaders have the right to seek independence without a vote.

Who else has abandoned the queen

After gaining independence in 1966, discussions on the possibility of becoming a republic never stopped on the island, especially since there were plenty of examples of this in the past.

The last time the queen was removed from the duties of the head of state in 1992, when the African island proclaimed itself a republic. Mauritius…

In 1970 she got rid of the monarch Guyana, and another island state, Trinidad and Tobago, did it in 1976. Two years later, the island followed suit. Dominica…

Recently and Jamaica is thinking about independently electing the head of state, at least this is what Prime Minister Andrew Holness sees as a priority task for his government.

In 1999, a referendum on the proclamation of the republic was held in Australia, however, opponents of the monarchy lost on it. However, the republican sentiment in the country is still relatively strong.

How Barbados became a republic

To assess the possibility of a transition to a republican form of government in Barbados, the so-called Cox Commission was established in 1979, but then it came to the conclusion that the people did not want to part with the monarchy.

However, already in 1998, the Barbados Constitutional Review Commission recommended the status of a republic to the island, and then Prime Minister Freindel Stewart openly stated that it was time to make the transition from monarchy to republic in the near future.

And finally, last year, the Queen’s spokesman, Governor General Sandra Mason announced the plan for the transition to a republican form of government in her “speech from the throne”, which traditionally opens the work of the Barbados parliament and defines the tasks of the government.

The author of this speech from the throne was the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, according to whom, “the time has come to finally leave behind the colonial past.”