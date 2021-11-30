The possessions of the British crown became smaller. Barbados became a republic, Elizabeth II is no longer the head of the island nation

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
21

Flag of barbados

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Flag of barbados

At midnight from Monday to Tuesday, the island Caribbean state of Barbados, formerly ruled by Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, became a republic. During a ceremony with the participation of British Prince Charles and singer Rihanna, the country’s new president officially took office.

The new republic was proclaimed at a ceremony in the state capital, Bridgetown, on the day the country celebrated the 55th anniversary of independence. Barbados received full political independence from London in 1966, but remained a constitutional monarchy, so the British queen was the head of state until Monday.

“The creation of this republic marks the beginning of a new life,” Prince Charles said during the ceremony. “After the darkest days of the past and the horrific crimes of slavery that have forever tarnished our history, people [Барбадоса] with extraordinary strength of mind makes his own way. “

The first British colony in Barbados appeared in 1627. Within 200 years after that, 600 thousand slaves from Africa were brought to the island, who worked on sugar plantations, bringing huge profits to their English masters. In addition, Barbados remained the largest transport hub for the transatlantic slave trade. Slavery on the island was banned in 1834.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here